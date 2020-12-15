Regional port authority for Marion and Ralls Counties approved by state

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) has approved the Marion County Port Authority’s request to establish a regional port authority that includes Marion and Ralls counties, according to Corey Mehaffy, Executive Director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC).

Mehaffy stated the Marion County Port Authority Board of Commissioners and the Marion and Ralls County Commissioners, executed an agreement to establish a Regional Port Authority in July.

Mehaffy added the “Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority,” is a separate political subdivision of the State of Missouri and it authorized to exercise port functions within its boundaries, the territorial limits of Marion County and Ralls County.

Marion County Port Authority to dissolve

Mehaffy indicated that the Marion County Port Authority, established in 1988, will be dissolved as the new Regional Port Authority is brought online. Mehaffy added, “With the approval of the Regional Port Authority by MHTC, the MC Port Board of Commissioners will appoint the initial Regional Port Authority Commission members.” Mehaffy pointed out that the MC Port Authority is deemed dissolved as of the date of MHTC approval. In winding down operations, the MC Port Authority Commissioners will transfer all funds and other assets to the Marion/Ralls Regional Authority.

Hannibal Regional Port Authority

According to Mehaffy the new Regional Port Authority will promptly file for a fictitious name. “As we did with NEMO Economic Development Council, the Marion/Ralls Regional Port Authority will apply for the fictitious name of Hannibal Regional Port Authority. “The Hannibal brand is strong and known around the world,” he added. “The Commissioners intend to leverage the strength of that brand moving forward.”

Following the MHTC approval, the Regional Port Board of Commissioners have a number of housekeeping items to complete to get the new entity operational.

“I am grateful to our Port Board of Commissioners and to the Ralls and Marion County Commissions for their vision, and willingness to partner in this endeavor. I am also grateful to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for their approval of our request,” said Mehaffy.

