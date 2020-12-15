Simon Says Temps up…

If the temperature trend was a road it would be a bit on the hilly side. The area is wrapped in seasonably cold air and that will continue into Wednesday before a gradual warmup takes place. The only chance for precipitation this week is for late tonight with some light snow possible. Light snow is expected across Pike county Illinois and into Scott county, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning a dusting of snow is possible and may cause a few slick spots on your back deck or elevated surfaces. The rest of us may see a flurry or two. We will see a pretty decent warm up for Friday with temps near the 50 degree mark for a high. We cool down again on Saturday in the wake of a dry cold front with highs near 40. And the we do it all over again with a slow warming heading into the first day of winter, where we may see temps in the low to mid 50s. I will take that!