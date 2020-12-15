Suspect in rifle fired at Chicago train station surrenders

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who allegedly pulled a rifle out of a backpack and fired one shot at a Metra train station is facing three felony firearm charges after surrendering to authorities. Forty-year-old Shawn A. Kimbrough turned himself in Monday to Metra Police after the public transit agency said it negotiated the terms of Kimbrough’s surrender with his lawyer. Metra says Kimbrough surrendered after authorities received tips that identified him as the shooting suspect after the FBI released security video and images of a man who fired one rifle shot at McCormick Place’s Metra station on Dec. 1. No injuries were reported in that incident.