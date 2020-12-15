Sweden ups defense budget 40% due to regional tensions

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s Parliament has approved a 40% increase in the defense budget for 2021-2025 because of tensions in the Baltic Sea region in recent years. Officials say Russia is the main reason. Lawmakers approved the largest hike in 70 years, and it includes increased expenditures of of nearly 29 billion kronor ($3.4 billion), or up to 40% compared to the previous deal. of nearly 29 billion kronor ($3.4 billion), or up to 40% compared to the previous deal. Before Tuesday’s decision, Sweden’s Defense Minister Peter Hultquist said “it is the largest investment since the 1950s.”