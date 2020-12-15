Top official of South Africa’s ruling ANC urged to step down

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The secretary-general of South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress, may be forced to step down after the party’s integrity commission recommended that he be suspended because he has been charged with corruption. Magashule was charged in court with 21 counts of fraud and corruption earlier this month. He is accused of involvement in looting nearly $13.8 million from government development projects when he was premier of South Africa’s Free State province from 2009 to 2018. According to the charges, Magashule benefitted from a contract that was awarded to his close associates to audit how many houses in the province had asbestos roofs.