Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ar-We-Va, Westside 50, Coon Rapids-Bayard 44
Assumption, Davenport 29, Muscatine 27
Baxter 53, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 41
Easton Valley 64, Calamus-Wheatland 43
Eldon Cardinal 70, Hillcrest Academy 62
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 46, BCLUW, Conrad 41
OA-BCIG 62, River Valley, Correctionville 48
Sidney 56, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38
Sioux City, West 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54
Solon 55, Marion 43
Springville 68, Edgewood-Colesburg 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ankeny Centennial vs. Johnston, ppd.
Bettendorf vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.
Clarke, Osceola vs. Albia, ppd.
Davenport, West vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ccd.
Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Iowa City High, ppd.
Dubuque, Senior vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ppd.
Essex vs. Stanton, ppd.
Iowa City West vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ppd.
Lone Tree vs. Wapello, ppd.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. Saydel, ppd.
Wilton vs. West Branch, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 21
Ankeny Centennial 60, Newton 19
Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20
Atlantic 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 48
Baxter 52, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 23
Beckman, Dyersville 69, Maquoketa 62, 2OT
Belle Plaine 41, Tri-County, Thornburg 19
Bishop Garrigan 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 23
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 52, Sioux City, West 28
Boyden-Hull 52, Sioux Center 48
Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, North Cedar, Stanwood 29
Central City 60, Alburnett 40
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
Creston 56, Shenandoah 23
Denver 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 29
Des Moines Christian 54, Madrid 16
Dike-New Hartford 68, Jesup 32
East Mills 60, Heartland Christian 21
Gilbert 71, Perry 14
Grinnell 83, Ottumwa 24
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Webster City 36
Lenox 45, Southwest Valley 38
MFL-Mar-Mac 53, Kee, Lansing 48
MOC-Floyd Valley 53, George-Little Rock 47
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 36, East Buchanan, Winthrop 26
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 66, Trinity Christian High School 21
Montezuma 68, Lynnville-Sully 39
Murray 58, Ankeny Christian Academy 19
Nevada 45, South Hamilton, Jewell 26
Nodaway Valley 64, Bedford 29
North Fayette Valley 56, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21
North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Starmont 17
North Polk, Alleman 45, ADM, Adel 39
Osage 64, North Butler, Greene 13
PAC-LM 56, East Sac County 49
Paton-Churdan 62, West Harrison, Mondamin 38
Pekin 49, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 33
Regina, Iowa City 55, Durant-Bennett 44
Sidney 56, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 47, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 30
Solon 55, Marion 43
Springville 75, Edgewood-Colesburg 27
St. Mary’s, Remsen 57, Akron-Westfield 51
Underwood 49, Riverside, Oakland 11
Wayne, Corydon 69, East Union, Afton 49
West Liberty 56, Tipton 32
West Lyon, Inwood 62, Sheldon 31
West Sioux 54, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46
Westwood, Sloan 60, Lawton-Bronson 29
Winterset 63, Carroll 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Camanche vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.
Davenport, Central vs. Bettendorf, ppd.
Essex vs. Stanton, ppd.
Iowa City High vs. Dubuque, Hempstead, ppd.
Lone Tree vs. Wapello, ppd.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.
Roland-Story, Story City vs. Saydel, ppd.
Unity Christian vs. Hinton, ppd. to Jan 19th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/