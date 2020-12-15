UN: Libya’s rivals fail to agree on how to name government

CAIRO (AP) — U.N. acting envoy for Libya Stephanie Williams says the country’s rivals have failed to agree on a mechanism to choose a transitional government that would lead the conflict-stricken country to elections in December next year. Stephanie Williams says she would form an advisory committee to help bridge the gaps among the participants of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum. The forum is part of the U.N. efforts to end the chaos that engulfed the oil-rich North African nation after the 2011 overthrow and killing of dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Libya is split between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in the east.