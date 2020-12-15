United Way grant helps fund Toys for Tots for local families

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -- Back in March of this year the United Way of the Mark Twain area started its COVID-19 Response Fund, which to this point has raised over $200,000.

From that fund, the Toys for Tots organized by the Douglas Community Services received a $2000 grant.

With many fundraisers cancelled due to the pandemic, many families are in a position where Toys for Tots will have a major positive impact the holiday season.

"And this year the program has seen an increase of assisting 200 children," said Denise Damron, Executive Director of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area.

"So this year the Toys for Tots program will assist 1,600 kids, which is 200 more than the program normally assists."

"And so that of course is meaning there's a need for more toys and the need for more toys ultimately means there's a need for more dollars to purchase those toys."

Damron says if you would still like to donate to the Toys for Tots program you are able to do so through Douglas Community Services located in Hannibal.

She also says for those who are interested in volunteering, to contact Douglas Community Services on details of the distribution times.