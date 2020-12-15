WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (Dec.14) Highland Cougars Ready To Host Scotland County On The Prep Hardwood And Tri-State Prep Football Standouts Selected To Play In The 2021 Illinois High School Shrine Game

The Highland Cougars are ready to play their 2020-21 home opener on teh prep hardwood this evening in Lewis County. Both the Lady Cougars and the Cougars are set to host Scotland County at HHS. WGEM's Garrett Tiehes has a preview of the girls game and scouting report provided by Lady Cougars head coach Ashton Luttrull Jaco.

In the prep football ranks in the "Land Of Lincoln" earlier today, 5 Tri-State area standouts received notification that they had been selected to play in the 2021 Ilinois High School Shrine Game.

The players are (RB) Brandon Rossmiller from Camp Point Central, (LB) Lucas Wyatt from Rushville-Industry, (LB) Gauge Gratton from Pittsfield, (DE) Jack Marth from Quincy Notre Dame, (LB) Lake Bergman from Quincy Notre Dame, and Clay Hanson from Quincy High. the seniors will have a chance to showcase their skills on the turf at Illinois Wesleyan on June 19, 2021.