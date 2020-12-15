WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 14) Highland Cougars Play Host To Scotland County Tigers On The Prep Hardwood

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 14) Highland Cougars Play Host To Scotland County Tigers On The Prep HardwoodUpdated
MSHSAA High School Basketball (Monday)
Scotland County 33
Highland 81
Girls Basketball
Scotland County 52
Highland 36
Iowa Prep Basketball
Girls
Fort Madison 48
Mediapolis 35
FMHS Now (3-1) On The Season: Malarie Ross (26 Points)
Boys
Fort Madison 72
Mediapolis 71
FMHS Is Now (1-1) On The Season
Bloodhound Leading Scorers:
Dayton Davis (31 Points)
Miles Dear (13 Points)
Tate Johnson (10 Points)
Women's College Basketball
(21) Missouri State Lady Bears 72
Mizzou Lady Tigers 58
(1-1) Lady Tigers Will Host New Orleans On Wednesday In Columbia
High School Freshman Basketball (Monday)
Hannibal High School
Korf Gymnasium
Mexico Bulldogs 35
Hannibal Pirates 46
HHS: CJ Anderson 13 points & Chase Timbrook 12 points