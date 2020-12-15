WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (December 14) Highland Cougars Play Host To Scotland County Tigers On The Prep Hardwood

MSHSAA High School Basketball (Monday)

Scotland County 33

Highland 81

Girls Basketball

Scotland County 52

Highland 36

Iowa Prep Basketball

Girls

Fort Madison 48

Mediapolis 35

FMHS Now (3-1) On The Season: Malarie Ross (26 Points)

Boys

Fort Madison 72

Mediapolis 71

FMHS Is Now (1-1) On The Season

Bloodhound Leading Scorers:

Dayton Davis (31 Points)

Miles Dear (13 Points)

Tate Johnson (10 Points)

Women's College Basketball

(21) Missouri State Lady Bears 72

Mizzou Lady Tigers 58

(1-1) Lady Tigers Will Host New Orleans On Wednesday In Columbia

High School Freshman Basketball (Monday)

Hannibal High School

Korf Gymnasium

Mexico Bulldogs 35

Hannibal Pirates 46

HHS: CJ Anderson 13 points & Chase Timbrook 12 points