5,200 boxes given out during YMCA distribution

QUINCY (WGEM) -- More than 5,200 boxes of food are in the homes of families that desperately needed them Wednesday.

It's all thanks to the Quincy Family YMCA and the USDA.

Volunteers at locations across the area handed out the boxes over several days to those who needed them most.

Organizers said many of those people have been affected by the pandemic.

They said this good for people who don't have enough money right now or can't get out in the community much due to COVID-19.

"It's important for us," said YMCA Facility Event Coordinator Robin Lugering.

"We want to give back to the community. The USDA has reached out to us, so we could give to all over."

The USDA helped provide much of the food for the drive-thru event. The boxes contained essentials like milk, fruit and non-perishables.

It's not over. There is another distribution event in Mendon on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Unity High School parking lot.