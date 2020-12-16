700 families fed and about 1,600 children receive toys from local agencies

QUINCY (WGEM) -- COVID-19 is leaving many families wondering how they will put food on the table, or presents under the tree this Christmas.

Local charities are coming together to take some of the pressure off.

Kimberly Sharp, who has three kids, says this year has been tough. She does not have a job because of the pandemic.

"Because of COVID we would not have a Christmas at all…to be honest we can barely put food on our tables," Sharp said.

The Salvation Army Quincy Area Captain, Kristina Sjogren says they want to help 700 families like Sharp by giving away boxes of food they can prepare for Christmas Dinner.

She says she's seeing many new faces that never needed help before, that are now asking for assistance.

"It is really important for the community to remember that and to be supportive of that and for people to realize that we are falling on hard times, but it is okay for people to reach out and ask for assistance when we need it, especially for the kids," Sjogren said.

Toys for Tots coordinator Steve Lindsey says his goal is to make sure at least 1600 kids have toys for Christmas.

"There's a lot of people under stress for so many different reasons because of this pandemic and if we can help lift that stress and give them one moment of happiness, that is what we are here for and every child deserves to have a toy and a Christmas," Lindsey explained.

"I am thankful and I am truly blessed. Thank God for these people that take their time to volunteer and for all the people who donate for the kids too. It is truly amazing," Sharp said.

Sjogren and Lindsey say it is too late to register for food boxes and Christmas toys.

They say the families they're serving today had register for the event.

However, if you are in need of help, you can still call 217-222-2087.