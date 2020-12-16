BBB warns residents of vaccine scams

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Officials from the Better Business Bureau are warning residents to be aware of vaccine scams after consumers began reporting them.

BBB officials want to remind residents that the government or the CDC will never ask you for personal information such as your social security number, credit Card number, or bank routing number.

BBB Investigator Rebecca Phoenix said the government is not selling the vaccine.

"Some consumers are saying they are getting calls that say they've already been charged for a vaccine and then they're providing information kind of to research that situation. So if you receive such a call just hang up and contact your credit card company or your bank."

Phoenix said avoid clicking scam likely links.

"Don't click on links that are provided to you in an email or a text. Again it may be an effort to simply verify that that's a good phone number or email address. And then they will continue to contact you."

Phoenix said anyone who believes they have received a scam call, text, or email should report it to scamtracker.com