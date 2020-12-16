Calm and Cool Weather Continues

After a few areas saw flurries overnight, mostly cloudy skies will remain through the first half of the day Wednesday. During the afternoon, drier northwesterly winds will help clear out the clouds. This will lead to a mostly sunny second half of the day Wednesday. High temps will remain in the low to mid 30's with wind chills in the 20's. Isolated patches of frost or fog are possible Wednesday evening. Thursday will remain mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30's to near 40. Friday temps will warm to the mid 40's with mostly cloudy skies.

A weak cold front will pass through Friday night into Saturday morning. Originally models had this frontal passage staying dry. However, there has been a recent trend of introducing light moisture, so there will be some light showers possible Saturday morning. High temps on Saturday should remain in the upper 30's to near 40. The Tri-States begin another warming trend towards the end of the 7-Day with highs in the low 50's by the start of next week with mostly sunny skies.