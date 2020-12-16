Chiefs’ Honey Badger having best season of his career

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The full value of Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu isn’t realized until you see him interacting with teammates in the locker room, on the practice field and during pre-game stretching. It’s at that point you notice his upbeat personality, his never-good-enough attitude and his raw desire to be the best at his position, which seems to spread like a contagion to everybody else on the team. That said, he’s fairly good at intercepting passes and sacking the quarterback, too.