COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Pike County, Illinois

PITTSFIELD (WGEM) -- Pike County, one of the of the those hardest hit with COVID-19 in Illinois, received its first doses of the vaccine on Wednesday.

The vaccine arrived via police escort in Pittsfield from Springfield in a vaccine refrigerator around 1:30 p.m. They were taken directly to Illini Community Hospital, where they will be administered to healthcare workers on Thursday.

Sharon Bargmann with the Pike County Health Department said, "It is huge, especially for Pike County,"

The county is one of 50 counties in Illinois that is receiving a shipment of the vaccine first.

"The reason we're getting it is because of our death rate, which is also huge," Bargmann said. "That's incredibly saddening to know that's why we're getting it."

The first shipment of vaccines to Illinois arrived in Peoria Monday morning. Peoria is serving as a central location for downstate Illinois.

Bargmann said they had to send officials to pick it up via police escorts.

Now that the vaccine is unrefrigerated they have five days to distribute it to individuals.

In following the CDC guidelines for who should get vaccinated first, it will begin to be distributed to front line healthcare workers and residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Pike County.

This first shipment has 40 vaccines, Bargmann said.

Bargmann said healthcare workers have already been contacted and will come to the health department to get vaccinated.

The vaccines will be taken into nursing homes and long-term care facilities through a state program with Walgreens and CVS.

