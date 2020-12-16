Crews respond to fire in Northeast Missouri
MARION COUNTY, MO (WGEM) -- Crews responded to a structure fire off Highway V near the Marion County and Lewis County line in Northeast Missouri Tuesday night.
Smoke and multiple fire trucks were on the scene around 10:30 pm.
It took approximately 30 minutes for the LaGrange and Palmyra Fire Departments to to put out the fire.
No injuries were reported.
R-4 Fire Protection District Fire Chief Kent Richmond said the garage was a total loss and everything it it is destoryed.
He said the house next to the garage sustained moderate heat damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.