Crews respond to fire in Northeast Missouri

MARION COUNTY, MO (WGEM) -- Crews responded to a structure fire off Highway V near the Marion County and Lewis County line in Northeast Missouri Tuesday night.

Smoke and multiple fire trucks were on the scene around 10:30 pm.

It took approximately 30 minutes for the LaGrange and Palmyra Fire Departments to to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

R-4 Fire Protection District Fire Chief Kent Richmond said the garage was a total loss and everything it it is destoryed.

He said the house next to the garage sustained moderate heat damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.