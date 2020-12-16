Cubs’ Ross knew changes loomed, not shocked by Epstein exit

CHICAGO (AP) — David Ross knew changes in the front office were likely when he was hired to manage the Chicago Cubs prior to last season. He wasn’t so surprised when Theo Epstein stepped down as president of baseball operations in November and general manager Jed Hoyer was promoted to replace him. Ross said the change was “definitely something that was on the radar.” Ross also said he’s operating on the assumption star slugger Kris Bryant will be with the team next season. He hopes starter Jon Lester will be, too.