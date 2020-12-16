Decatur mom who accidentally smothered son gets probation

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A Decatur woman who was drunk when she fell asleep and accidentally smothered her baby has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to probation. Jennifer Bishop pleaded guilty to endangering the life of a child Wednesday. A charge of endangering a child resulting in death was dropped. Police said 2-month-old Franky Martin died last February when he was in a bed with Bishop. Investigators said she first claimed that he was unconscious in a crib. The 32-year-old Bishop must complete any treatment for substance abuse, cooperate with the Department of Children and Family Services and stay away from alcohol.