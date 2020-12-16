EU postpones $109 million aid to Ethiopia over Tigray access

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The European Union has postponed aid worth $109 million in budgetary support to Ethiopia over lack of access to Ethiopia’s Tigray region to deliver humanitarian aid amid the conflict. The delay in the aid, which was supposed to be paid at the end of the year, was confirmed to The Associated Press Wednesday by a top EU diplomat in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. Ambassador Johan Borgstam, EU Head of Delegation to Ethiopia said in a phone interview that other EU aid programs will continue. He the EU wants to see full humanitarian access to Tigray so that people in need can be reached and there is an end to ethnic-based targeting.