GOP places focus anywhere but Atlanta in Georgia runoffs

ATLANTA (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has seemingly been holding rallies everywhere in Georgia lately. Everywhere, that is, except Atlanta and its inner suburbs. Pence touches down in Georgia again Thursday for a pair of rallies in Columbus and Macon. He’s rallying voters in support of incumbent Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler ahead of runoff elections on Jan. 5. The anywhere-but-Atlanta strategy is a window into Georgia’s new political geography. Democrats dominate in the urban areas and in nearby suburbs. Republicans are increasingly dependent on high turnout in rural areas and small cities. It’s a Trump-era pattern that puts the once-red state in line with battlegrounds across the country.