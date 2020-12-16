Healthcare workers in Macomb begin receiving vaccine

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Just after 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon, the page turned to a new chapter in a book that began in early March for local healthcare workers in Macomb.

At McDonough District Hospital, Dr. Jack McPherson was the first person to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine in West Central Illinois.

"I'm a little bit older than a lot of our current docs," said McPherson. "I have a few extra pounds on board and I have a few chronic medical diseases, so just about everything that fits the criteria fits me."

In total, 70 employees at MDH received doses on Wednesday, with over 100 more scheduled to get the vaccine this week.

From nurses, to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ed Card, Wednesday was an important milestone for physical health, along with the morale of those fighting this battle up close.

"Psychologically and emotionally, it's a really big deal," said Card. "It's that first little step towards normalcy."

"It's be so refreshing talking to our staff on our front line who have worked so hard, who have worn the full PPE and gowns and everything they need," added Chief Nursing Officer Wanda Foster. "It's just such a sense of excitement."

While the pandemic might be far from over, vaccines are the beginning of the next phase in a fight against an invisible enemy.

It's also a fight that doctors hope local residents will join when vaccines become widely available at some point in the near future.

"I can not make the choice for every patient, but when you look at this vaccine, it's different than any vaccine we've ever known before," said McPherson. "When you weigh the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of the disease, to me there's no comparison."

Foster agrees, saying she hopes people will trust experts who deem the vaccine safe.

"If we have this opportunity to take this step forward as a community and as a country, I hope we band together and do that. This is how we're going to get beyond COVID-19."

Hospital officials say the 135 remaining vaccines will be given to MDH healthcare workers over the next two days.

Officials also point out that the Pfizer vaccine does require two doses. So, the employees who are vaccinated this week will have to receive a second dose in three weeks, which the hospital already has in-house and set aside separately.