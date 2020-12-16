Hospital Report: Dec. 16, 2020

DEATHS

Kenneth E. Stice, 77, of Canton, Missouri passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Funeral services are pending with Arnold’s Funeral Home in Lewistown.

Jean Dixon, 91, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 1:10 pm Monday, December 14, 2020 at Sunset Home in Quincy. The family is being served by the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Judith Durk, age 82, of Quincy, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10:08 am in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Randy L. Winget, 68, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 7:24 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Patricia Ann Davis, age 77, of Quincy, died Monday, December 14, 2020, at 7:25 pm in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Michael K. Hudnut (Mike), 81 of LaGrange, Missouri and formerly of Williamstown, Missouri passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Arrangements are with Arnold’s Funeral Home in Canton.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Aaron & Whitney Peters had a girl.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.