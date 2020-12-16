Illinois launches computer equity network to help close digital divide

CHICAGO (WREX) — A new statewide initiative is launched in hopes to bridge the digital divide for thousands of low-income families in Illinois.

Through a unique partnership with PCs for People, a national nonprofit providing refurbished devices, Cook County, and numerous other community partners, the State of Illinois will launch a statewide network to deploy refurbished computers, digital literacy programming and workforce development.

The first-of-its-kind initiative called Connect Illinois Computer Equity Network aims to put computers and other mobile devices into the hands of Illinois residents – assisting more families with access to high speed internet that is essential for e-learning, remote work, telehealth, and more.

“Today I’m announcing a first-of-its-kind statewide initiative to put computers into the hands of those who need them: The Connect Illinois Computer Equity Network. This new collaboration between our Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the nonprofit PCs for People will provide refurbished and modernized computers to those in need,” said Governor Pritzker. “Today we are kicking this off by providing the first 20,000 devices to families in need all across the state. As we grow the program, it’s businesses and philanthropists that will make this program successful. In the spirit of the holiday season, I’m asking Illinois companies to join us in this effort, to help build on this initial down payment. When your upgrade cycle gets renewed and your old technology no longer fits the needs of your company, you can donate it, and it will be upgraded for use by a family in need.”