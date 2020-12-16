Iowa governor adjusting COVID-19 restrictions, bars and restaurants can resume regular hours

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced she is making several adjustments to the state's emergency health disaster proclamation.

During a news conference Wednesday morning, Gov. Reynolds said the adjustments will go into effect on Dec. 17 and continue to Jan. 8.

"These changes reduce some of the restrictions on businesses, but continue to require safe and responsible behaviors during everyday activities and interactions," said Gov. Reynolds.

The governor says bars and restaurants can resume their normal hours of operation. The previous restrictions required all establishments to close at 10 p.m and not reopen until 6 a.m. the following morning.

Patrons at restaurants and bars are still required to stay seated when eating or drinking, with groups limited to eight people or per household. Groups must also be socially distanced and anyone getting up from their table is required to wear a mask.

Reynolds says spectators at high school, youth and adult sports events will be slightly expanded to include a member of a participant's household.

The 15-person limitation for indoor gatherings and the 30-person limitation for outdoor gatherings will be lifted, but Reynolds says six feet of distance between groups and individuals in attendance is required.

The governor's limited mask requirement remains in place.