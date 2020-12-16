Knox County students create café from a bus

EDINA, MO. (WGEM) -- Students in Knox County, Missouri are getting creative. They're converting an old school bus into something new that can teach them work skills.

The industrial tech students at Knox County have been stripping an old school bus to convert it into a café.

Rich Green is the Industrial Tech instructor. He said the students are getting hands-on skills in multiple trades.

“We’re going to get experience in electrical, plumbing, flooring. We’re going to insulate it. Then we’re going to put all the kitchen supplies in there. The griddle the fridge the ice maker.”

“Basically, give it a face lift on the outside. We’re going to strip it, re-paint it, and make it look like a brand new bus.”

Brandi Wriedt is a business education teacher. She said once the bus is completed, several of her classes will gain hands-on business experience.

“Our students in some of our business classes and some of our possible fax classes will learn the cooking aspect as well as the customer service piece. And have the opportunity to sell food and beverages to people in our community.”

Wriedt said right now they are creating a menu, for the community to soon enjoy.

"We have to look at the classes that will be able to operate the space during the day because we want it to be open so that people in the community can come by."

A cross curricular project comes together to bring a café to life.