Law enforcement academy at Lincoln University approved

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (AP) — Lincoln University in Jefferson City is officially the new home of law enforcement academy. A university officially received a one-year probationary license for the academy on Tuesday. Supporters say Lincoln University is the first historically Black college to house a training academy for law enforcement. Gov. Mike Parson said the training academy at Lincoln University is important in a time when law enforcement agencies are trying to increase diversity in their officers. The academy will focus on attracting low-income students from minority communities. Classes are scheduled to begin next month. The academy has received 22 applications so far.