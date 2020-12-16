Libya’s Central Bank approves new official exchange rate

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s Central Bank says its board has approved a single official exchange rate for its currency, the dinar, following its long-awaited meeting. The United Nations hailed the move as “important and much needed” amid a years-long conflict that crippled the economy of the oil-rich North African country. The Central Bank of Libya’s board set the new rate at .48 dinars per U.S. dollar, according to a statement from the bank. It said the new rate would go into effect starting Jan. 3. Libya currently has two official exchange rates and a black-market rate.