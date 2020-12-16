Man enters guilty plea in fatal shooting of ex-wife

JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — A Beaver Dam man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his ex-wife in a plea deal with prosecutors. Thirty-three-year-old Ulisses Medina Espinosa entered the plea to first-degree intentional homicide Tuesday in Dodge County Circuit Court. Medina Espinosa will get a life sentence but under the terms of the plea agreement may be eligible for parole and community supervision. He was charged in March 2019 with the shooting death of Stacia Hollinshead. The shooting took place at a Beaver Dam residence while Hollinshead and her daughter were visiting her grandparents. Hollinshead was shot 15 times while the girl was in a nearby room.