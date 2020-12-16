McDonough County receives first round of COVID-19 vaccines

MACOMB (WGEM) -- McDonough County received its first shipment Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

The vaccine arrived in McDonough County Wednesday afternoon via police escort.

Following guidance from the CDC on who should receive the vaccine first, it is first being distributed to front line healthcare workers.

The first in McDonough County to receive it was Hospitalist Medical Director, Dr. Jack McPherson, at McDonough District Hospital.

McDonough County Emergency Response Coordinator Ben Thompson said they were starting with doctors who are exposed to COVID-19 patients, such as ICU, emergency department. Then they will work their way down the list.

He said once the front line workers are vaccinated, they will store future shipments at the health department in a refrigerator, where they will have five days to get the ultra frozen Pfizer vaccine into arms.

"Obviously our goal is not to waste any of the vaccines," Thompson said.

He said there are front line healthcare workers who are ready to get the vaccine. However, he says you have to be strategic when vaccinating healthcare workers.

"We're following recommendations, so not all ICU nurses get it the first day, they stagger out, so they are prepared for side effects," Thompson said.

Through a partnership with Walgreens and CVS, the vaccine will also be taken to residents and employees at long-term care facilities.

"With a lot of our deaths coming from the nursing homes, getting them vaccinated will hopefully slow the death rate," Thompson said.

While the county waits in anticipation, Thompson said just because you can see the light, doesn't mean you're out of the tunnel.

"The masks aren't going away right now," Thompson said. "Keep wearing your mask, social distance. We'll get through this all together."

Thompson said they still don't know how many doses they are getting in the first Pfizer shipment.

Meanwhile, he expects to start receiving the Moderna vaccines in the coming weeks as well.

RELATED:

McDonough County prepares to vaccinate front line healthcare workers

Illinois health care workers begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Chicago’s 1st COVID-19 vaccines given at West Side hospital

8 things to know about the COVID-19 vaccine