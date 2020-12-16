Mexico to name education secretary as new US ambassador

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he will name current Education Secretary Esteban Moctezuma as Mexico’s next ambassador to the United States. The choice was seen as another sign of strong ties between López Obrador and business magnate Ricardo Salinas Pliego. Moctezuma once ran Salinas Pliego’s charitable foundation. Local media reported that Salinas Pliego was the main beneficiary of a bill submitted recently by López Obrador’s Morena party to make the central bank buy up U.S. dollars that private banks can’t get rid of. López Obrador said Wednesday that Moctezuma would take over from current Ambassador Martha Bárcena, who is retiring.