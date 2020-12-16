Brazil, Mexico presidents among last to congratulate Biden

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, becoming the last major Latin American leaders to do so. López Obrador said Tuesday he intentionally waited until the Electoral College vote before writing Biden. The tone of the one-page letter seemed chilly, with an implicit warning against getting involved in Mexico’s internal affairs. But the letter also held out a seeming offer for Mexico to continue acting as a buffer against waves of migrants seeking to reach the United States. López Obrador had a cordial and friendly relationship with Donald Trump.