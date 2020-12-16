Police need more info after shots fired arrests

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy Police said they now have six people in custody related to shootings that left bullet holes in the doors of homes and on the sides of cars over the past month during eight different incidents.

While they don't know of anyone getting hurt yet, they said someone is bound to if this keeps up.

That's why they're looking to make more arrests if needed.

They're talking about incidents similar to the one that happened at the Cherry Street development lot near 5th and Cherry Street where police investigated shots fired on Dec. 3.

They said now with six in custody, they're looking for your help making sure they can keep things like this from happening here in the future.

"What we want people to know in the city of Quincy is how we take this very seriously," said Quincy Police Department Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington.

He said right now they have other persons of interest related to these shootings.

"You know I don't want to list them as a suspect but they might have been involved they might have been the vehicle that could have been driving the vehicle," said Pilkington.

He said their goal is to get the people responsible off the streets to keep everyone safe.

"A lot of the rounds went errant rounds. They've struck other cars and they struck houses," Pilkington said.

A veteran, who lives near 5th and Cherry, told WGEM it's a reason for concern on the night of Dec. 3 after the shooting that day.

"You could be sitting in your own home and and things like that will happen. And, you know, what can we really do about it. So, you know, that is a scary thought. And nobody wants that to happen no matter where they live at, no matter what neighborhood they live in," Kenny Benner said.

Which is why Quincy Police said they're asking for help from the community for more info about these incidents to stop them from happening.

"We're still looking for information for maybe future arrests on persons of interest, or additional information that we can use in the prosecution invasions that we have arrested," Pilkington said.

He said it's important to remember incidents like these aren't what the community is known for.

"Quincy is a safe community to live in," Pilkington said. "These weren't random acts, I mean, these were targeted acts from one individual to another."

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (217) 228-4474 or Quincy Police at (217) 222-9360

Police said they are releasing limited information about the incidents at this time to assure tips line up with the facts they already know before they pursue them.

