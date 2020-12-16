Quincy High Football Standout Clay Hansen Selected To Play In The 47th Annual Illinois High School Shrine Game

Quincy High wide receiver Clay Hansen is one of six Tri-State area football standouts that have been selected to play in the 47th Annual Illinois High School Shrine Game on June 19, 2021.

The hard working senior has shown the ability to make big plays on the turf during his varsity career with the "Blue & White." Last season Hansen tallied 29 receptions for 443 yards on the gridiron. He also recorded six touchdowns catches for Quincy.

QHS head football coach Rick Little is very high on Hansen's abilities. He's also been impressed by Hansen's work ethic after watching the 170 pounder improve year after year as a member of the Blue Devils football program.

The 2021 Shrine Game is set for Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois. Kickoff is slated for 11:00 a.m.