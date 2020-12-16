Quincy Police arrest six in recent ‘shots fired’ incidents

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Quincy Police reported Wednesday the arrest of six individuals following the report of a number of shots fired incidents throughout the city.

Police reported the following arrests:

Donte Clausell, 32 of Quincy was charged federally for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (armed career criminal).

Phillip Mayfield, 32 of Quincy was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 5-15 grams

Raquan Taylor, 24 of Quincy, a Black P Stone Gang Member was arrested on a IDOC parole warrant, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm by a gang member

Cortayvias Haynes, 18 of Quincy was charged with Armed violence and possession of controlled substance

Nathaniel McPike. 40 of Quincy, was charged with armed violence, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession with intent to deliver meth 15-100 grams, possession of a defaced firearm

Leshon Wrencher, 27 was arrested on outstanding warrants for escape, aggravated domestic battery, and resisting a peace officer and a new charge for felony resisting a peace officer.

The Quincy Police and Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers had reached out to the public on Monday seeking information on the 'shots fired' incidents that led to these arrests.

Quincy Police state this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are pending.

Quincy Police ask that anyone with information on these incidents to contact the Quincy Police Department or the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

RELATED:

Quincy police ask for your help with ‘shots fired’ reports

Quincy police investigate shots fired incident

Shots fired in Quincy

Quincy police investigate shots fired

Quincy police investigate shots fired