Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s book ‘Persist’ to come out in April

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a book coming out about six key experiences and perspectives. The title should be familiar to those who have followed the Massachusetts Democrat’s career: “Persist.” Henry Holt and Company announced Wednesday that “Persist,” which the publisher calls “a deeply personal book and a powerful call to action,” will be released April 20. “Persist” will refer to Warren’s recent bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, won by Joe Biden, but is not a campaign memoir. Warren’s previous books include “A Fighting Chance” and “This Fight is Our Fight.” In all, Warren has written a dozen books.