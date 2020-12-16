Teams say Indian names show respect, history says otherwise
The few major sports teams clinging to names depicting Native Americans insist they’re showing respect. History says otherwise, showing many of the names and mascots so offensive to the First People were chosen as the U.S. government concluded a centuries-long campaign to take their lands and erase their culture. Joshua Hunt, part of an activist coalition, says the Cleveland Indians’ recent decision to change the team’s name could provide a blueprint for other professional teams to follow suit.