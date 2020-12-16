Tracking Rain Potential

While most of the next seven days looks dry, we are tracking an area of rain on the forecast models Friday night through Saturday. Otherwise, expect a rollercoaster of temperatures, with a really nice warmup early next week. Rain potential is increasing over the weekend, specifically from Friday night through Saturday. While heavy rain is not anticipated, uncertainty regarding how much rain, the exact timing, and who will be impacted remain a bit fuzzy. Additionally, a few flakes of snow might mix in with the rain overnight Friday and Saturday morning but no accumulations expected. This Sunday and Monday night look mostly clear to partly cloudy for your viewing of the The Great Conjunction in the southwest sky just after sunset. Right now Christmas looks dry with high temps in the low to mid 30's .

