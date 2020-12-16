Tyson facing another lawsuit over employee COVID-19 death

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — The family of a Tyson employee who died of COVID-19 at a plant in Iowa is suing the meat processing giant. The family of 65-year-old Michael Everhard allege he contracted the virus at the Storm Lake plant after Tyson required him to work in enclosed spaces without proper safety protocols to protect against the virus. It’s the latest lawsuit filed in Iowa against the Arkansas-based company. In November, Tyson suspended top officials at its pork plant in Waterloo over allegations that they bet on how many workers would get infected during a coronavirus outbreak. At least 1,000 workers were infected and six died.