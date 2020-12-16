US Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina says he has COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson is the latest member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation to test positive for the coronavirus. The Republican said in a statement late Wednesday that he tested positive earlier in the day. Wilson said he was experiencing no symptoms and would quarantine through the Christmas holiday. Wilson delivered a speech on the floor of the U.S. House earlier Wednesday. He is 73 years old and was recently elected to a 10th term in the U.S. House.