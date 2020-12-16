Veterinarian offices booked around the holidays

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Veterinarians at the Animal Medical Clinic of Quincy say they see more people scheduling appointments around the holidays.

Dr. Bob Reich said this year is no different and there are often more people who adopt new pets which brings in a rise in check-ups.

They also see more pets who need emergency visits after getting lost or running away.

“I think one of the things we should really be worried about is identification on our pets. Make sure that they have a tag on their collar and actually if they have a microchip because so many pets dart out the door through all the hubbub.” Dr. Bob Reich, Animal Medical Clinic of Quincy veterinarian

Dr. Reich said pets normally run away when they are stressed or scared from loud noises or guests they don’t know. He said it’s important to keep your pets stress levels in mind and give them a quiet place that they can go to relax.

Vets said emergency visits are often caused by pets eating food that they are not supposed to.

Foods like chocolate, candy and any food scraps can make them sick.

Vets also said it’s important to watch what plants you bring in the house as well.

Poinsettias can be deadly to cats and it’s common for animals to be allergic to real Christmas trees.

For a full list of holiday items that could harm your pet, click here.

Plus, you may not realize it, but the pandemic has also impacted the veterinarian offices this year.

“Veterinarians are busier now during COVID than they were before. In our own practice here we’re seeing more puppies and kittens. I think people that got stuck at home and work from home have a tendency to get more puppies and kittens. I think we’re up probably 35 percent as far as puppies and kittens.” Dr. Bob Reich, Animal Medical Clinic of Quincy veterinarian

Some local vets office said they have had trouble fitting in all their clients that need appointments.

Dr. Reich said the office was short-staffed during parts of the pandemic when employees have had to be in quarantine.

The Animal Medical Clinic of Quincy they still have bookings available, but Dr. Reich says their office has seen more new clients who can’t find a booking available with their regular vets office.