WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (Dec. 15) The Mustangs Of Marion County Focused On Tipping-Off Against The Higbee Tigers On The Prep Hardwood In Philadelphia, Missouri

The Marion County Mustangs are set to play host to the Higbee Tigers on the prep hardwood this evening in Philadelphia, Missouri. The game will represent the final home game for MCHS for 2020. The boys team at Marion County will be in search of their first win of the season on their home court.

WGEM's Richard Denson has a preview and a scouting report of both the girls and boys games as he goes "1-On-1" with Mustangs head coach Reed Plunkett. Plunkett offers his insight on the youth of his boys squad and the older experience he has on the Lady Tigers team this season.