Woman sentenced to probation in death of her 2-year-old son

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County woman has been sentenced to four years of probation in the death of her 2-year-old son. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Ebony Roby of Pine Lawn pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced. Elijah Roby died Jan. 18, 2019, after being hit by a car. Police say the boy was in the back seat unrestrained as his mother drove at “excessive speeds,” causing him to fall out. He was hit by another vehicle. Roby’s lawyer says she had fastened a seat belt over Elijah, but the boy unbuckled it and either opened the door or went out an open window.