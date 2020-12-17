Argentina to add more transgender people to labor force

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Angeles Rojas strides down the hall of the Argentine state bank, passed portraits on the walls of past bank presidents who would have been surprised to see a young transgender person on its workforce. The 23-year-old joined the human resources department of Banco Nación, Argentina’s leading state bank, this year. In September, President Alberto Fernández signed a decree establishing a 1% employment quota for transgender people in the public sector. Only neighboring Uruguay has a comparable law seeking to promote the labor inclusion of transgender people, who face discrimination in the region. According to Argentina’s LGBT community, 95% of transgender people do not have formal employment.