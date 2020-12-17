As US rushes to give shots, Tennessee builds vaccine reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is the only state that is currently prioritizing building an emergency reserve of the coveted vaccine. A review of each state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans by The Associated Press shows that Tennessee is the lone state to explicitly state that it will hold back a portion of the immunizations in “case of spoilage of vaccine shipped to facilities.” Tennessee’s stance is in contrast to other states stressing the need to quickly distribute the vaccine to those who face the highest risk of exposure. Some critics counter that the state’s skyrocketing case numbers and death rate trumps building a vaccine backup supply.