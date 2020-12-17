World shares climb on hopes US finally to get more stimulus

World shares have advanced on hopes the U.S. Congress may finally deliver fresh aid to help businesses and families weather the pandemic. Benchmarks rose Thursday in Paris, London, Tokyo and Shanghai but fell in South Korea. Investors have also taken heart from the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep buying bonds until the economy improves substantially from its virus-wracked state. The Fed is keeping the accelerator floored on its support for the economy, with near-zero interest rates, but investors also want to see Congress reach a deal to deliver another dose of financial support for American workers and businesses.