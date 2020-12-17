Biden picks North Carolina environmental chief to lead EPA

President-elect Joe Biden has offered the leadership of the Environmental Protection Agency to Michael Regan, a North Carolina regulator who’s made a name pursuing cleanups of industrial toxins and helping low-income and minority communities hit hardest by pollution. Regan is head of North Carolina’s environmental agency. He was one of several contenders whose name emerged only in recent days. Biden’s pick was confirmed Thursday by a person familiar with the selection process. This person was not authorized the discuss the matter publicly before the official announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity. Regan is known for negotiating clean-ups of industrial pollution and working on environmental justice issues.