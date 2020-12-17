Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 17, 2020
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Nicole Grace
Nina Cambron
Dominic Strothoff
Terry Carlton
Doug Feenstra
Lauryn Hinthorne
Dwight Schrodt
Tina Baxter
CeCe Hochstatter
J.D. Tate
Phyllis Smith
Yvonne Massey
James Leaseman
Grayson Albert
Mary Wilson
Denita Rouse
Terry Bigham
Greg Feld
Tom Stites
Kathy Wiemelt
Marnie Tate
Dakora Taylor
Emily Conover
Drake Davis
Angela Salrin
Shaun Parrick
Robin Cockrell
Joe Cupp
Colin Nichols
Connor Haxel
ANNIVERSARIES
Keith & Tina Harris
Eric & Alison Myers