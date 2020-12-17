Burton nets 27, No. 16 Northwestern women top Purdue 70-54

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored a career-high 27 points and helped No. 16 Northwestern get off to a fast start en route to a 70-54 win over Purdue. Burton had 12 points in the first quarter, including seven straight for the Wildcats, who took a 22-13 lead and had 20 at the half when the advantage was 40-29. Her three-point play started a 9-0 run that made the lead 37-24 and the lead remained in double figures the rest of the way. Fatou Diagne scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Boilermakers.