Skip to Content

Burton nets 27, No. 16 Northwestern women top Purdue 70-54

8:13 pm Illinois news from the Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored a career-high 27 points and helped No. 16 Northwestern get off to a fast start en route to a 70-54 win over Purdue. Burton had 12 points in the first quarter, including seven straight for the Wildcats, who took a 22-13 lead and had 20 at the half when the advantage was 40-29. Her three-point play started a 9-0 run that made the lead 37-24 and the lead remained in double figures the rest of the way. Fatou Diagne scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Boilermakers.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content