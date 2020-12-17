Skip to Content

Chiefs visit Saints for potential Super Bowl preview

12:31 pm Missouri news from the Associated Press

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are trying to remain the top team in the AFC when NFL-leading passer Patrick Mahomes takes Kansas City into New Orleans. The Chiefs already have wrapped up the AFC West title for a franchise-record fifth straight time. But this season only the top seed in each conference gets a first-round playoff bye. The Saints could clinch the NFC South for a fourth straight time this weekend with a win or Tampa Bay loss. But New Orleans hurt its chances of securing the top seed in the NFC by losing in Philadelphia last week.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content